Fleetwood forward Paddy Madden pleased he is fulfilling his promise to Cod Army

Paddy Madden is pleased he is fulfilling his promise to the Cod Army by scoring goals ahead of facing his old club, Scunthorpe United, tomorrow.

Madden has netted twice in his first three Fleetwood games since leaving the Iron last month.

“On a personal note it’s good to have two goals and one assist in three games," said the 27-year-old.

"I’ve hit the ground running and I'm doing what I promised I would which is to score goals.”

And Madden is targeting a victory that will fire 15th-placed Town back up the league table.

They presently sit 11 points off a League One play-off spot but just six from the drop zone.