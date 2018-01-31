Fleetwood forward Nadesan joins Carlisle United on loan

Fleetwood Town development squad forward Ashley Nadesan has joined League Two side Carlisle on-loan until the end of the season.

Nadesan joined the club in the summer of 2016 from non-league side Horley Town and will now take the next step in his development by joining Keith Curle's side.

The 23-year-old forward made his EFL debut in August off the bench for Uwe Rosler's side against AFC Wimbledon and has also featured in Town's Checkatrade Trophy run.

Fleetwood Chairman Andy Pilley believes the move will be beneficial for his development.

He said: "This is a great move for Ashley as he continues his development at Carlisle United.

"We've seen what he can do for our Development Squad, and I'm excited to see how he progresses until the end of the season."