Fleetwood forward Madden targets six-point week

Fleetwood forward Paddy Madden is targeting a six-point haul this week as Town face another relegation rival, Northampton.

Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Rochdale opened up an eight-point gap between the clubs and lifted them two clear of the Cobblers, who occupy the final spot in the drop zone.

And Madden, 28, who opened the scoring at Spotland, says they are targeting a long-overdue league win at Highbury tomorrow.

He said: “Six points this week is the aim against two teams that are around us. We never just go out to get a point – the way the gaffer plays, we go out to get the win.

“We want to win the game, especially at home.

“The win against Rochdale was massive. The two clean sheets (against Rochdale and Charlton) have filled us with confidence.

“The lads are buzzing but we won’t get carried away and we will prepare properly.

“We know we have got another six-pointer on Saturday, and we will just take each game as it comes and keep racking up as many points as we can.”