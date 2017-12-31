Fleetwood forward Hunter targets a goal-den 2018

Fleetwood forward Ash Hunter has a simple aim for 2018 - score as many goals as possible to help Town climb the table.

The hot-shot was handed a start at Oldham on the left of a 4-3-3 formation and grabbed his chance scoring in that 2-1 Boxing Day win and following it up with another strike in Town's 2-0 win over Bury on Saturday.

Those two goals moved him up to a seven goal tally for 2017 and now he hopes he can take that momentum into the New Year as Town prepare to welcome the Bantams to Highbury tomorrow.

He said: "2017 has not been the best, I've not scored as many goals as I'd have liked or made as many starts but hopefully next year I can keep going the way I am now.

"My aim for 2018 is just to score as many goals as possible."

And Hunter is hopeful he keeps his place in the starting XI for the Bradford clash.

It seems highly likely given his head coach Uwe Rosler's praise of the young forward in his post Bury press conference.

Hunter said: "I'm over the moon to finally get a chance to prove myself in the starting line-up and come away with two goals from the last two starts.

"Luckily for me I have taken my chance when it has come and hopefully I can put positive thoughts in the manager's head for the next game."

It is not just Hunter who has netted twice in the last two games with his strike partner Devante Cole also finding the net at Oldham and Bury to help fire Town up to 11th and back into the top half of the League One table.

And Hunter is also happy for his friend Cole, who he says has helped him ever since his arrival at Town in January 2016.

He said: "I'm buzzing for D, he is one of my best mates and he has helped me ever since I have come in so I'm really happy for him too."

The shift to a 4-3-3 has paid dividends for the duo and fellow forward Wes Burns who like Cole and Hunter also impressed in the last two games.

It is the formation Town started the campaign with and one they were able to revert back to after the recovery of Conor McAleny.

McAleny made his third comeback from an ankle injury in that 2-0 win at Oldham off the bench.

And Hunter says the increased competition up front will spur them all on.

He said: "Conor is a really good player, he plays out on the left like I can and it is going to push me and hopefully I can push him too.

"I do like playing out on the wing and playing as a front three you have more options when you are on the ball."