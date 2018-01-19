Fleetwood forward Hiwula on Checkatrade player of the round shortlist

Fleetwood forward Jordy Hiwula has been nominated for the Checkatrade Trophy player of the round award for his role in Town's 3-2 last 16 victory over Bury.

Hiwula scored two goals and won a penalty which was converted by Bobby Grant in the 3-2 victory, which set up a last eight tie with Yeovil Town.

This is the second round in a Fleetwood have had a player nominated, with Jack Sowerby just missing out in the previous round after his performance against Chesterfield.

The vote is open to the public and you can vote for Jordy here: EFL.com/CheckatradeTrophyPOTR