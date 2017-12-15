Fleetwood forward Burns dreaming of a crucial Christmas

Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns says the festive fixture list is a “crucial” stage of the season.

Following last night’s FA Cup replay win at Hereford, Town host Peterborough on Sunday and Gillingham next Friday, then travel to Oldham on Boxing Day and Bury on December 30 before welcoming Bradford City to Highbury on New Year’s Day.

And after Town managed to win only one League One game in their last 10, Burns knows a run of six games in 16 days is the perfect opportunity to make up for those dropped points.

And the 23-year-old is also hoping the hectic match schedule will afford him plenty of game-time after proving his versatility at right wing-back as well as further forward in recent weeks.

Burns said: “It can be a crucial time of year.

“I’ve heard a few managers in the past say that the Christmas period is one of the most important.

“There are so many games in a short space of time, and if you can get some wins behind you, then you can climb the table quickly, so it is really important.”