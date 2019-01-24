Fleetwood forward and former Scunthorpe United star Paddy Madden surprised by the Iron’s League One position

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden is surprised to see his old club Scunthorpe United battling it out at the wrong end of the League One table.

Madden left Glanford Park to join Fleetwood last January, since then he has scored 22 times in 52 matches for Town.

Sixteen of those goals have come this season, following a four-year spell at the Iron which brought a goal every three games.

Now eighth-placed Town host a Scunthorpe side sitting 16th in the division following back-to-back play-off failures.

Madden said: “They have been in the play-offs the last two years.

“They lost some of their big players at the start of the year which knocked them back a bit.

“They have recruited well this January and I expect them to go on a little bit of a charge.

“I don’t think they will get into the play-offs this year but I expect them to finish higher than they are now.”

Stuart McCall is now in charge following the departure of Nick Daws after Town’s 5-0 win at Glanford Park in August.

Madden wants more of the same as Joey Barton’s eighth-placed side aim to build on their 3-0 win at AFC Wimbledon in midweek.

“I would not say we have changed too much,” Madden said when asked what had changed since that win in that opening month.

“I just think we put on a performance like we did at Wimbledon.

“Our defending and attacking was magnificent and we could have gone on and got more.

“We just wanted the clean sheet but we could have scored more.

“We approached it in the right manner at half-time.

“We were comfortable but clean sheets breed confidence so we made sure we got that.

“If we approach the game in the same manner that we did that night I am sure we will be fine.”

Madden had fallen out of favour at Scunthorpe under former Fleetwood manager Graham Alexander when he left the club at the start of January 2018.

However, he still has friends at the club and admitted his trademark salute to the heavens will be out if he does hit the 17 goal mark on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “Anywhere I go and do well I have a good relationship with the fans.

“I don’t forget the good times.

“I had a lot of good times there, I have a good relationship with the fans and anyone at the club really.

“I still get on with most of the people there.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them.”