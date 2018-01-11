Fleetwood face trip to Yeovil Town in Checkatrade Trophy

Fleetwood Town will travel to League Two side Yeovil Town in the quarter-final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Uwe Rosler's League One side are now two games away from Wembley and will make the long trip down south to Somerset in the week commencing January 22.

Town secured a spot in the quarter-finals thanks to a 3-2 win over Bury on Tuesday and now that the competition is no longer regionalised they will make the lengthy trip to Huish Park.

Town's January signing Paddy Madden fired the Glovers to the Championship as he scored in Yeovil's 2014 League One play-off final win over Rosler's then Brentford side.

But Madden, who joined Town from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee, will not be able to return to Yeovil given the fact that he is cup-tied.