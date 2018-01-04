Fleetwood defender Cian out to beat his former club

The story of Fleetwood Town’s clash with Leicester City is rightly all about one man – Jamie Vardy.

But there is another link between the two clubs.

As Vardy was bedding in to life at Leicester after a £1m 2012 move from Fleetwood, one of Town’s new heroes, defender Cian Bolger, was about to go the other way.

Bolger’s end to life at the Foxes overlapped with Vardy’s entrance; though the majority of that time was spent on loan at Bristol Rovers before a permanent switch to the Gas in January 2013.

Their paths may not fully have crossed but Bolger says there will still be a few old faces he recognises as the Premier League winners turn up at Highbury on Saturday.

Bolger said: “I was there for five years or so, I did a couple of loans, still a few old faces that are there and it will be good to see them but they have gone a long way since I was there last!”

The fairytale return is in doubt though with Vardy (groin) a doubt to return to the club he helped fire to the Football League in 2012 before moving.

And Bolger says he is looking forward to testing himself against whoever the Foxes field, not just Vardy.

He said: “Yeah – whoever plays!

“They are all Premier League players and it will be good to test yourselves against the best players in the country.”

It is back to the pitch today as, after a hectic festive schedule, Town’s players return to Poolfoot to resume training after a late Christmas rest.

After wins at Oldham Athletic and Bury, as well as anarrow defeat to Bradford City on New Year’s Day Town head coach Uwe Rosler gave his men a rest.

That six-point haul over eight days saw Town move up to 12th in the table.

And Rosler hopes the rest benefits Town as they bid to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history as they face another first, a competitive clash against a Premier League side.

Rosler said: “I gave the majority of the players two days off.

“I think it is important to get a programme for home and get mentally a little bit away from football and mentally hungry again for football.

“They gave me everything over this Christmas period.

“I’m happy I can give them those two days because I think that will benefit them going into the Leicester game.”