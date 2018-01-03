Fleetwood close in on Everton youngster Gethin Jones

Everton defender Gethin Jones is expected to follow in Conor McAleny's footsteps and join Uwe Rosler's Fleetwood Town side this January.

McAleny, 25, left the Toffees for Highbury on a free transfer in the summer and now it is understood Town are close to swooping for another of the Premier League side's highly rated youngsters.

Jones, 22, is out of contract in the summer and Everton are understood to be willing to part ways with the full-back this January.

And now the Gazette understands that Town are leading the race for his signature and close to securing the deal.

The youngster enjoyed a successful loan spell at Championship side Barnsley at the end of last term but has only just returned to action after a leg injury.

Jones picked up that injury playing for Everton's U23 side in their 4-2 win over Arsenal in September but returned for the development squad in December and is now looking for regular first team football.

The youngster who was born in Perth, Australia but has represented Wales at U17, U19 and U21 level, was utilised in a left-back position by Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom despite being predominately right-footed.

Thus his supposed imminent arrival will provide Town with strength in depth in both full-back roles with left-back Amari'i Bell linked with a move to Fleetwood's League One rivals Blackburn Rovers and Championship side Cardiff City this transfer window.