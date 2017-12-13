Fleetwood chairman's generosity is just the ticket for Rosler

Uwe Rosler says he has never experienced anything in football to match the generosity of Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley.

Pilley has agreed to give the Cod Army an early Christmas present by paying for BOTH the match ticket and coach travel for all Town supporters attending the FA Cup second-round replay at Hereford tomorrow (7.45pm).

The offer only applies to those who travel on the official supporters’ coaches which depart from Highbury at 2pm.

Those not travelling on the official coach can still claim free tickets if they have a previous purchase history.

Head coach Rosler has called on the Cod Army to take advantage of the offer and cheer his men past the Southern Premier Division side and through a third- round clash with Leicester City at Highbury.

He said: “I have never experienced anything like that before, that the chairman is so generous over time – this season, last season. I hope our supporters try to take advantage of that and help us to win the tie.”

Kyle Dempsey is still a doubt after coming off in the 2-0 defeat at Wigan on Saturday. Rosler admits he cannot say whether the midfielder will be available. He added: “Kyle will be assessed every day as happens with concussions. I can’t give you any statement. I think anything can happen.”

Rosler says Markus Schwabl is fine after coming off at half-time at the DW, while Aiden O’Neill is set to return to the training pitches today.

Fleetwood aim to bounce back from that 2-0 defeat at Wigan and Rosler believes simplicity and confidence are key.

He said: “When you analyse all the games we are having chances. The problem is that we need to stay in games. Wigan got two goals too easy, and then we are chasing the game and the confidence gets affected.

“It is important for us to tighten up at the back and stay in games and to use our chances better.

“We lack a little confidence and that needs to be rebuilt. But do the simple things right, do not get caught sleeping on set-pieces and try to stay in games. That is how you build confidence. If you clinch the first goal, then hopefully you get the second goal and make sure you do everything to win games.”

Fleetwood’s Checkatrade Trophy third-round tie at Bury has been confirmed for Tuesday, January 9.

For further details of the Hereford ticket/coach offer, contact the Highbury ticket office on (01253) 775080.