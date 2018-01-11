Fleetwood chairman Pilley treats Cod Army once again

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley is offering supporters free coach travel to their FA Cup clash at Leicester City to help the Cod Army beat the January blues.

Uwe Rosler’s side drew 0-0 at Highbury in their third round clash to secure a replay at the former Premier League champions’ King Power base.

Although it will be live on BT Sport 2, the chairman is offering free coach travel with supporters able to claim their place on the coach after purchasing a match ticket.

Coaches will depart from Highbury at 3pm and 3.45pm.

Tickets are still on sale and the prices are as follows: Adults - £10* (£15**); Seniors (65+) - £5* (£10**); Under 22s - £5* (£10**); Under 18s - £5* (£10**); Under 12s - £5* (£10**).

To book match tickets – and claim your free coach ticket – call 01253 775080 or visit the ticket office at Highbury Stadium.

*Please note this price is for Season Ticket Holders or Members only

** Please note this price is for all other supporters, and Season Ticket Holders or Members if purchased on the day of the game