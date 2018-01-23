Fleetwood chairman Pilley remembers ‘total gentleman’ Armfield

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley says Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield’s passing is a great loss to the whole of football and one that will be mourned across the whole of the Fylde coast.

Pilley paid tribute to the Seasiders great, who represented his country and played for Blackpool from 1954-71.

Pilley followed Blackpool in his younger days and says he has always respected Armfield, a man who gave him some valued advice when they met.

Pilley said: “On behalf of everyone at Fleetwood Town I’d like to offer my condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy Armfield.

“Jimmy wasn’t just a legend of football, but a legend of the whole of the Fylde coast.

“Not only did he have a fantastic career and captain his country but off-the-field he was involved in so many things across the Fylde and did so much for charity.

“As someone who followed Blackpool in my younger days, Jimmy was always someone I had huge respect for and looked up to .

“And that’s something which has carried on to this day as chairman of Fleetwood Town Football Club.

“He was always warm, welcoming, knowledgable and above all a total gentleman who was always quick to offer an opinion or word of advice when I saw him.

“He will be a great loss to the whole of football. May he rest in peace.”