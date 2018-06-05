Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley says new boss Joey Barton is a fine fit

His intelligence, communication skills and energy will be key to Joey Barton’s success, according to Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley.

Barton. 35, becomes the seventh team boss to work for Pilley since he took control of the club in 2003.

And the owner has no doubt ex-Burnley and Manchester City midfielder Barton will be a hit in League One, despite his lack of coaching experience.

Pilley said: “Knowing Joey as I do, I think he has all the attributes necessary to be a hugely successful manager in the modern game.

“I think the energy he brings will be infectious with the players. He is a winner and I have had great success in the past with rookie managers starting off on the journey – we won promotions with Micky Mellon and Graham Alexander.

“I think Joey has everything it takes to be hugely successful. When we discussed the possibility it clicked for both of us. It has always been his intention to manage. I think it’s a great fit.

“We can give him a really solid base and a good opportunity at a great club, with a fantastic training ground.

“He is as good as the people around him and we have a really talented committed team here.”