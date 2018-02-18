Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley calls for unity after tough decision to sack head coach Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley has urged the players, staff and fans to stick together as they bid to end a seven-match losing run against Portsmouth on Tuesday without Uwe Rosler.

Rosler was sacked on Saturday night after Town's 3-0 defeat to Doncaster left them just outside the drop zone due to goal difference.

Pilley says the decision to sack Rosler was not an easy one, especially after the work Rosler did to steer Town to a top- four finish last term.

But he said change was needed and backed caretaker head coach Barry Nicholson and his assistant David Lucas to steady the ship as Town begin the hunt for a new boss.

In a statement on the club website Pilley said: "Firstly I’d like to thank Uwe Rosler for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"After joining us just three days before the start of last season, the performance of him and the players is something which will be forever remembered in the history of Fleetwood Town.

"I feel it’s only a matter of time before he is back in management and he leaves here with nothing but the best wishes of everyone at the club.

"The decision made last night was one which wasn’t easy - I’m not a chairman who enjoys this side of the job.

"Sadly results and performances dictated a change was needed. We have to ensure as a club we do everything we can to turn this recent poor run around.

"In Barry Nicholson and David Lucas we have two very experienced football men who have both played at the highest level and are popular with our players.

"I’m confident they are more than capable of steadying the ship and getting the squad ready for Tuesday night’s game against Portsmouth.

"As for the future, the search for a new head coach starts now.

"I’ve already been contacted by a host of very decent candidates but it’s not a process we’ll be rushing - it’s important we recruit the right man for the club to take us forward.

"Finally, it’s important all the players, staff and supporters of Fleetwood Town now stick together to turn this recent poor spell around.

"Starting with Tuesday night’s game it’s important we all pull in the right direction and give everyone the support which we are used to from the Cod Army. We are all in this together."