Fleetwood caretaker boss Nicholson won't look beyond MK Dons

He is expected to be in charge for MK Dons’ visit to Highbury on Saturday but Fleetwood’s caretaker head coach Barry Nicholson has not considered the possibility of remaining at the helm after that.

Former Southend boss Phil Brown is the 5/4 favourite for the Town job. But Nicholson, who took charge of his first ever Football League game in Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat by Portsmouth, is preparing for Saturday’s clash with MK Dons.

Nicholson is being assisted by David Lucas, with development squad head coach Paul Murray also in the dugout on Tuesday.

They are taking training this week in a bid to end Town’s eight-game losing run. The team have not won at home since October.

Nicholson said after the Pompey game: “We were told we’d probably have Tuesday and Saturday. I was only thinking about Tuesday really. Now I will start thinking about MK Dons.

“I think we will be in charge for that one. After that I have no idea.”

Asked if he would like to be in control beyond Saturday, Nicholson said: “I have not thought about it. I’ve been told to get the boys lifted for this game and Saturday.

“It is my job to get points and get the team winning for the man coming in. If it is me, then so be it.”

Nicholson’s only previous game as Fleetwood’s caretaker boss was a 4-3 friendly defeat by Wigan in July 2016, just before Uwe Rosler’s arrival.

He said of Tuesday’s game: “I enjoyed it although we lost. It was really exciting on Saturday night when I got the call to take the team.

“I got my head right into it and prepared the team as well as I could. I’m the man in the hot-seat at the minute and it is up to me to try and get performances turned round. It is something I am willing to meet head on.”

