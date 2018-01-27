Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler's reaction to Gillingham 2 Fleetwood 1

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says that Gillingham's last gasp penalty was 'soft' as Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Priestfield Stadium.

With the score locked at 1-1 and a minute left of the 90 referee Brett Huxtable ruled that Fleetwood forward Wes Burns has felled Callum Reilly in the box.

Tom Eaves stepped up to slot home the subsequent spot-kick and net his second as the Gills fought back from Paddy Madden's 13th minute opener to take all three points.

Rosler said: "I think it was soft.

"I think in general the referee was okay but I also felt playing to the home end the pressure was rising.

"Over the 95 minutes in general I have no complaints but I thought the penalty was soft."

It was the second time in the space of eight days that Town lost out to a late goal, with Blackburn Rovers also netting in the 83rd minute last Saturday to clinch a late win.

And Rosler says his men needed to cope with the physicality of Gillingham as they slipped to 15th in the league.

He said: "Lately we had a few of them, last week we lost in the 83rd minute.

"They were better in the second half, they just raised the tempo I don't think they outplayed us, there were a lot of second balls, a lot of physicality which we tried to address throughout the second half by bringing Bobby Grant in, who wins more headers and Wes Burns on, who also wins more headers and Jordy.

"We saw that, we tried to address that, they had the momentum but I flet pretty confident.

"We needed to cope more with their physicality that is the bottom line."

Top scorer Devante Cole was not involved in the match day squad.

And Rosler says that is not due to injury as speculation about his future at Highbury mounts as the transfer window draws to a close this Wednesday.

Rosler said: "It is down to I have two defenders on the bench, two midfielders on the bench and two strikers.

"Devante is not injured, the transfer window is coming to an end and we all knew about the situation since last summer."