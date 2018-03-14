Fleetwood boss Sheridan: We have the players to stay up

Fleetwood boss John Sheridan says Town have got the players to get them out of the League One drop zone.

Town head to Charlton on Saturday eager to climb back out of the bottom four.

And with 11 games to play, Sheridan is convinced they have the players to do so.

He said: “There are some good teams down there. When you look at it, you can’t pick a result.

“The bottom can beat the top and that is just how it works.

“It is a very evenly matched league and the most consistent teams are at the top.

“It is about getting consistency in your game and I think any team can beat anyone else.

“Obviously your Blackburns and Wigans are big spenders and have got big budgets, but other than that Shrewsbury have proved this season what you can do with a little consistency.

“We are down there but we know we have got the players to get us out of where we are.”