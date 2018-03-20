Fleetwood boss Sheridan surprised Rochdale are in relegation battle

Fleetwood Town boss John Sheridan is surprised tonight's opponents Rochdale are in the bottom four of League One.

Town are just above the drop zone on goal difference but Dale are breathing down their necks, five points behind them with three games in hand.

And Sheridan, who is unbeaten in his three games as Fleetwood boss, is keen to get his first win and increase that cushion at Spotland tonight.

He said: "They are a good team. I've always got on well with Keith (Hill, Dale manager). I've always liked the way he gets his teams going.

"He's got some good young players and always gives young players a chance.

"I watched them last week and in my time at Oldham it was always a derby when we played them.

"They have got some good little players and I'm very surprised they are near the bottom. But they are there for a reason.

"They have got games in hand, and they will be looking at this game and thinking that if they can get a good result it gives them a bit of an advantage.

"So we have got to go there and make sure we are competing because if you let them play I think they are one of the best teams in the league on their day.

"We are in a confident mood ourselves, unbeaten in three and that is the way that I look at it.

"I'm pleased with how things are going. It is just about winning that next game if we can."

On Saturday Town host Northampton, the side they are currently level on points with.

And with 10 games to go, Sheridan wants his men going into this crunch week believing they can pick up two wins.

He said: "I want us going in thinking we can get six points. Games are running out.

"We are playing two teams who are in and around us. You can get a little bit of an advantage on people so that is what we are looking at. We will try and win tonight coming up to an even bigger game.

"I can see it going all the way. There are too many teams involved.

"Teams in the bottom four are winning, teams just out of the bottom four are drawing or losing and everything is getting very tight, so we just have to look after ourselves.

"If you look at results, you can't predict who is going to beat who but Rochdale will believe they can get out of it.

"MK Dons will believe they can get out of it and we have to believe we can get out of it.

"There are teams who are two or three points above you. You get a couple of good results, and then instead of four or five teams in it there are probably seven or eight ... but I think it will go to the wire."

Though Rochdale have games in hand, Sheridan would prefer to be in Town's position.

He said: "I think you are always better with the points on board. But I think Rochdale have taken eight points from their last four games. They have games in hand and are a good team, so we have got to wary but we just have to worry about ourselves."