Fleetwood boss Rosler will not rule out Diagouraga debut at Southend

He’s only just had his first training session with his new team mates but Uwe Rosler is not ruling out a baptism of fire for new boy Toumani Diagouraga at Southend United on Saturday.

Diagouraga officially joined the club on a free transfer on Wednesday after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

He was then pitched straight into a training session at Poolfoot Farm along with the rest of Town’s first team.

That was no issue for an experienced professional like the former Leeds United and Brentford man as he quickly settled into life at Town.

He is now in contention for the game at Roots Hall, and while Rosler cannot promise a debut for Diagouraga, he has said the midfielder will provide his young squad with solidity.

The Frenchman is well known to Rosler, who was his manager for two years at Brentford.

Rosler said: “We got him here to play.

“Obviously his performances will decide how often he play.

“The way I know him he played for me more or less week in week out for Brentford, more or less week in week out for Leeds before they changed the manager.

“He’s played very regularly for Plymouth week in week out.

“There is a high possibility that he will compete for a starting spot but will I promise you he start against Southend especially after such a good performance against Leicester? I cannot promise you.

“But what I can promise you is that Toumani in general came here to give us stability on the pitch.”

Diagouraga arrives at Town in a fine run of form, having netted in his final game for Plymouth Argyle; Saturday’s 3-0 win at Bury.

And Rosler says his match readiness is a positive as Town prepare for their trip to Roots Hall, looking to atone for September’s home loss against Phil Brown’s side.

He said: “The good thing with Toumani is that he has been completely match-ready.

“He has played every game for two-and-a-half to three months and has been part of a successful run at Plymouth.

“He scored three goals. He is in a good form and we looked at him in the summer, when he was contracted with Leeds but he was too expensive for us.

“We never lost him out of our sights. He was now affordable and wanted to join us, and I know exactly what I get from Toumani.

“He knows exactly how I work and I’m delighted that he chose to work with me again after our successful time at Brentford.”