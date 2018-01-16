Fleetwood boss Rosler: We can’t lose so let’s have a go at the King Power

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says his men have nothing to lose as they prepare for a first- ever clash at Leicester’s King Power Stadium tonight, accompanied by their biggest away support of the season.

Town had sold over 700 tickets last night and were hoping that figure would rise to 1,000 by kick-off .

Head coach Rosler says he just wants to make the fans proud ... and Mrs Rosler!

He said: “My wife will be there as well with the Cod Army.

“What a great day out for our club, for our supporters, for our players, our staff, everybody.

“It is nice pressure. You can’t lose, you can only win. Sometimes that gives you so much energy and will to make something unbelievable happen.

“Hopefully that will inspire our players and our supporters. We just want to make them proud and ourselves proud with a really good performance.”

The feelgood factor has returned to Highbury, with three wins in their last four League games, a place in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals and chairman Andy Pilley again providing free travel for fans tonight.

Rosler said of that gesture: “Unbelievable! This is week in, week out with Andy – always doing something extra.

“I think the club is coming again. There is a good vibe around the club and we need to reinforce positivity.

“We have had positivity in the last weeks and have got really together again – unity like we had last year.”

Town will be without cup-tied new signings Paddy Madden and Toumani Diagouraga, who both scored in Saturday’s win at Southend, while former Town forward Jamie Vardy could feature for the Foxes after injury.

Rosler said: “We think Vardy will play and we will prepare for that, but we should not focus on one particular player.

“We have a plan again and we will try to stick to it, optimise it and then see where it takes us.

“Leicester will be the favourite but it is not always the favourites who win.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror after the game and say, ‘We really did well. We really pushed them to the limit’. That is all I can ask for.”

He wants Town to take inspiration from the Liverpool side that beat Manchester City on Sunday and added: “They were absolutely fearless, brave and on the front foot. That is what we can learn from the best.

“Why not go to the King Power and have a go, play our game and focus on us? We believe that when we do our jobs really well we can cause any opposition a problem.”