Fleetwood boss Rosler wants that winning feeling

The most important thing for Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler is returning to winning ways as they bid to end a six-match losing spree at Doncaster Rovers tomorrow.

The good news for Rosler is that central defender Cian Bolger is back in contention after serving a two-match ban for picking up his 10th yellow of the campaign at Gillingham last month.

However, he will have to wait and see if striker Paddy Madden has recovered after playing through the pain barrier in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Fleetwood head to the Keepmoat Stadium in search of a win as they bid to move away from the relegation zone and leapfrog Rovers.

Rosler said: “We are not living in denial.

“The most important thing is to get the first win over the line to build confidence.

“On Tuesday, when we came back, I said we can’t get punished again.

“A point would have been a good starting point on Tuesday; unfortunately it did not happen.

“But we get Bolger back now and that is a plus for us.

“Hopefully Paddy Madden is not a long-term injury.

“Paddy got a big kick on his foot. He came through the game, it is obviously swollen.”

However, before they make that trip to South Yorkshire, Rosler says the Town squad will take some time away from their Poolfoot Farm training base.

He believes that having some time away as a group will be a chance for the Fleetwood players to clear their heads and for them to do something different as well.

He said: “We have to clear the heads of the players; we will maybe do something completely different for the next one or two days.

“Go away from playing football, going away from coming every morning and driving into Poolfoot.

“Poolfoot is a wonderful place as everybody knows but I think we need to do something different because it is only between the ears – the top six inches.”