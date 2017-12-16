Fleetwood boss Rosler targeting league wins after confidence boosting FA Cup victory

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is eager to return to winning ways in League One against Peterborough tomorrow after a confidence boosting FA Cup win at Hereford.

Town cruised to a 2-0 victory at the non-league side's Edgar Street base on Thursday night to set-up a mouth-watering home clash with former forward Jamie Vardy's Premier League Leicester City side in the third round.

But before England striker Vardy returns to Highbury on January 6 Town have five crucial league games in a jam-packed festive fixture list.

That result at Hereford has given Rosler's men momentum that the German is hoping to take into tomorrow's clash in a bid to end a run of just one win in 10 league games.

Though they have already climbed the League One table without kicking a ball this weekend due to Blackpool's 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury and now Town could leapfrog 10th-placed Posh up to ninth with a victory.

And Rosler hinted there would be changes to refresh the starting line-up from Thursday with Kyle Dempsey (concussion) touch and go while Bobby Grant (knee) and Conor McAleny (ankle) are also doubts for the Highbury clash.

Rosler said: "I'm talking more about winning games in the league now.

"That is crucial for us, where we are at the moment in the league and how the last league games went I'd prefer to get three points on Sunday but I think it will be very difficult.

"There is a 50/50 chance (of victory) and we need to be at our best.

"I think the players that are coming in to refresh the starting XI need to make a big impact for us and then we always have players now on the bench and players coming back who can also help to make an impact from the bench, what is needed over the course of the 95 minutes to impact on the game in front of our home crowd continuously."

Peterborough also needed a replay to overcome non-league opposition in the FA Cup as they beat non-league Woking 5-2 on Tuesday.

Though despite also having a midweek clash Grant McCann's men have had two days more recovery time that Rosler's.

The German says his players recovery has gone well, mainly thanks to a confidence boosting win, but also stressed the need to take their chances as he expects his side to get a number of counter attacking opportunities tomorrow.

He said: "I think it is important that we have recovered well and all signs are good on that.

"When you are winning the way you recover is always easier.

"You sleep better, you feel better and obviously you take that into the game, that is what we need.

"I think we need to be very athletic, physically strong again like we were against Hereford and play like we had played especially in the first half.

"We will get counter opportunities like we had in the second half against Hereford but we need to try and execute them better because we will get those chances and we need to punish them.

"We had some very good counter-attacks against Hereford but we missed out on the last pass and did not test the keeper enough in the second half.

"That will come, as long as we do not stop doing the good things we do then the goals will come from the front players."

Rosler has highlighted Posh forward Markus Maddison as the opposition danger man.

The forward is set to battle it out with Town midfielder Jack Sowerby for the player of the round gongfor Round Two of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Sowerby netted in Fleetwood's 2-0 win over Chesterfield with Maddison also hitting the back of the net in Peterborough's 2-0 victory over Southend.

They are up against Charlton's Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Luton's Luke Gambin and Bury's Nicky Ajose.

And Rosler says despite Peterborough's attacking prowess the 'glamorous' side do have defensive weaknesses that his side are hoping to exploit.

He said: "Peterborough are a glamorous team with glamorous players.

"They are very good going forward but also at times they can be exposed defensively so it will be an exciting game and hopefully we can be in the end on the winning side.

"Everybody knows what sort of a model they have, they are a little bit like us, they try to find unproven talent, try to polish them up and sell them on.

"They are finding a way for those players to flourish, especially Maddison, he has been highlighted over the last couple of years and he is an extremely talented player, but we need to focus on ourselves.

"We need to show the opposition respect but then when we walk over that white line we play our game, be fearless, on the front foot and we need to take that momentum from Hereford into the game."

Town fans have until 9am on December 18 to vote online for Sowerby to win the Checkatrade player of the round poll at: www.EFL.com/playeroftheround.