Fleetwood boss Rosler says absence of key trio gives others a chance to shine

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler says the absence of three key men gives others a chance to step-up and shine against Doncaster Rovers.

Town striker Conor McAleny (ankle) has not trained ahead of the game and attacker Bobby Grant (knee) is still on the treatment table.

Rosler revealed that Grant is set to see a specialist again tomorrow after picking up an injury in the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers last month.

McAleny suffered a recurrence of his ankle injury before that Blackburn clash and Rosler is also preparing for Doncaster's visit to Highbury tomorrow without right wing-back Lewie Coyle.

Leeds loanee Coyle is serving the second of his three match suspension after he was sent off in the 2-1 FA Cup win at Chorley last week.

That Coyle absence saw striker Wes Burns fill the void to make his first start since the 4-2 defeat to Southend in September in the 1-0 defeat at MK Dons last weekend.

That was Burns third game in six days last week with the forward featuring off the bench at Chorley on the Monday, scoring and starting in the 2-1 Checkatrade win at Carlisle on Wednesday before slotting into a new wing back role at stadium:mk on the Saturday.

With Grant sidelined midfielder Jack Sowerby also came out from the cold to follow Burns' lead and feature in all three games and Rosler urged more youngsters, like development squad star Harrison Biggins, to follow suit and step-up to ensure that when the trio do return they face a fight for the shirt.

He said: "Unfortunately now we get hampered by three key players are not available for us and in a group like us that counts.

"It is tough for us to replace those three top players but we did last week footballing wise and mostly results wise.

"Sometimes I always say to the players with an injury the door opens for somebody else.

"In football what I have learned is that people take their chance, now we are having Jack Sowerby who is playing games for us, not only from the bench, from the start.

"Harrison Biggins is now in the travel squad, we are seeing people taking their chances and that is then the dynamics I want that when the established players are back they have to fight for their places.

"Competition for places will drive us on this season."

Rosler hinted that Burns, 22, will keep hold of that right wing-back shirt against 16th-placed Doncaster tomorrow.

He said: "I'm happy for Wes because he worked hard to get his chance, he never gave up, he always committed and now he gets a good run of games in the team.

"You have to hand it over to the players and he is dealing with it in the moment, he is doing it really well."

That Burns move to right wing-back and injuries to striker McAleny and attacking utility man Grant have left Town short up top and unable to throw on a number of fresh strikers in the final section of the game.

With Jordy Hiwula and Devante Cole starting in the front two Rosler only had the fresh legs of Ash Hunter to throw on at MK Dons rather than his normal two or three attacking options - something he attributes to the lack of goals at stadium:mk.

But he has called on his youngsters to step-up and Rosler could look to Ashley Nadesan who followed up on a disappointing display in the Checkatrade at Carlisle by netting four for the development squad in the 7-0 midweek win over the same Cumbrian opposition at Poolfoot Farm.

And Rosler urged his side to up the quality in the final third and says patience will be key tomorrow.

He said: "That anger and disappointment of the MK Dons defeat we will channel in a positive energy to have a right go against Doncaster.

"We know Doncaster play a similar shape to us.

"There will be a lot of duels on the pitch man for man, both teams cancelling each other out and we know that we need to be patient.

"We need to be mentally prepared it could be a long afternoon and we just need to make sure that in the final third improving from the MK Dons game because we had so many good moves but the final cross, the final finish we have to improve.

"We have players that can do that but obviously our striking force is in terms of numbers is not as strong as we had four weeks ago because Conor McAleny and Bobby Grant are injured.

"Wes Burns played right wing-back so from having two or three strikers on the bench we only have one I think that is due to the fact why we did not score at MK "Dons because we are very good when we can change games in the last 20-30 minutes by bringing on two, sometimes even three fresh strikers and very often the opposition can't cope with that energy and movement and that is where we have scored a lot of goals.

"We need to find now a way to get the goals and we need to win the game in other periods of the game."