Fleetwood boss Rosler returns Bowyer’s compliments

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler has returned the compliment sent in his direction by Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer ahead of today’s meeting between the two sides at Highbury, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

Bowyer had used his pre-match press conference to hail Rosler’s abilities as a manager.

The German has returned the favour by praising Bowyer’s decision to take on a role regarded as one of the hardest in football.

The summer of 2016 saw Bowyer take on his first job at Blackpool since leaving Blackburn Rovers in 2015.

He arrived on the Fylde coast just a month or so before Rosler took the helm 10 miles away, guiding the Seasiders from League Two back up to League One.

Rosler said: “I admire him for taking that challenge on at Blackpool because everyone knew what condition the club was in when he took over.

“He showed some real guts to take that challenge on and form that club into a promotion-winning team.

“Blackpool is a good football club; a great stadium, history – obviously everyone knows what has happened in the last few years.

“It is very well documented what Gary did under the circumstances and how he carried that momentum into this season.”

After one win in eight and injuries to key players Rosler has dubbed this the most challenging time since taking over at Town – but would not have it any other way.

He said: “I signed a long term contract with Fleetwood; I am as happy as I was 12 months or 15 months ago.

“Each period will have different challenges; we are facing different challenges but there are also a lot of possibilities and opportunities out of that.”