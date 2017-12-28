Fleetwood boss Rosler prepared for interest in Bell and Cole

Fleetwood Town are prepared for interest in Devante Cole and Amari’i Bell next month but head coach Rosler stressed the club are yet to receive any firm bids.

Left-back Bell, 23, is out of contract in the summer and is not expected to sign a fresh deal, while forward Cole, 22, was subject to a failed deadline-day bid by Championship side Sheffield United in the last transfer window.

Rosler says both Cole and Bell, who was again linked to Championship club Cardiff, will be involved at Bury on Saturday.

The Town boss said: “I think clubs are always looking out for strikers, and for players who are in form and scoring goals.

“Devante Cole is definitely one of them. He is one of the top scorers in League One, so naturally he will have interest, especially as everyone knows what happened in August (with the Blades’ bid).

“But I am the head coach and I am concentrating on the next game. Devante will be involved in the game and anything else is out of my control. I can only worry about things I can control.

“He's scoring goals and is definitely on the radar for some clubs in my opinion.

"We have not got a bid in for him at this moment in time.

“Amari’i is under contract until the summer and again I can’t control clubs coming in for him.

"That has to be a decision made when somebody comes in. But at the moment I be informed there is nobody in for him.

“He has not signed a new contract. I don’t think that will happen but Amari’i is

happy, his agent is happy, we are happy so everyone is happy.

“What happens in January or in the summer is not up to me, it is up to the player.

“He is now in a very good position and we as a club need to prepare ourselves for January or the summer and that is what we do.

“His is a specialised position. It is not easy to find players with the quality of Amari’i but we are working really hard.

“I am using Amari’i as long as he is training well, conducting himself well. He has performed really well in the last games and I hope this trend goes further.”

And Rosler is also preparing to replace players if need be.

“We are collectively working all the time on improving our squad. We need to prepare for one or two scenarios but there is nothing concrete,” he said.

“Every club is preparing, not only Fleetwood Town. Enquiries and phonecalls are being made.

“I am concentrating on the players who played against Oldham. What I can control is preparing my team in the best

possible way for the Bury.”

One person who is expected to sign a new deal at Town is England U17 World Cup winning goalkeeper Billy Crellin.

The shot-stopper won the World Cup in October but despite not yet featuring for the first team it is understood he is set to shun interest from Premier League duo Everton and Manchester City to commit his future to Highbury.