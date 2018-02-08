Fleetwood boss Rosler ponders new system for his new century

Speculation has been swirling about the vacant Bradford and Barnsley hot-seats but Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is happy to have been at charge at Highbury for 100 games, though not with the result of his milestone match.

Rosler has won 43, drawn 25 and lost for the 32nd time on Tuesday, when Town lost their Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final 3-2 at League Two Yeovil Town.

Now Rosler, who is among the bookies’ favourites for the vacancy at fellow League One club Bradford City and has been linked to Championship Barnsley, is fully focused on his future at Town.

Rosler penned a new deal last summer tying him to the club until 2020, so it would take a hefty sum to take him from Highbury.

And the speculation does not interest Rosler, who is preoccupied ending Town’s five-match losing run at Rochdale on Saturday. Asked if he was happy to reach 100 games after 18 months at the club, Rosler said: “Yes, of course.

“It is a good benchmark but I would have preferred to have won on Tuesday.”

To end that losing streak Rosler says he is considering switching from the 4-3-3 system he has been utilising.

And that could mean the return of the 3-5-2 formation at Rochdale, who are preparing to host Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round the following weekend.

Rosler said: “We might have to change our system again to get more defenders on the pitch but that will affect us scoring as many goals.

“At the moment we are regularly scoring more goals playing with three up front but defensively we are not getting it right, though we are doing well in periods.”

But he added: “Individual mistakes are costing us, like on Tuesday,” a reference to on-loan defender Kevin O’Connor’s slip-up for Yeovil’s winner.