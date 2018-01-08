Fleetwood boss Rosler: Neal's pizza bonus is fine by me - if he sticks to our limit

Uwe Rosler says keeper Chris Neal can eat as much pizza as he wants (within reason) after the shot-stopper's clean sheet against Leicester helped them secure a FA Cup third round replay.

Neal was awarded a year's supply of pizza by takeaway chain Papa John's for keeping the blank slate with the ex-Premier League champions.

And now as they prepare to come back down to earth with a Checkatrade Trophy clash at Bury tomorrow night Town boss Rosler says a pizza break on behalf of their one-off match day sponsors is fine - but only if the 32-year-old keeper sticks to the club's 12 per cent body fat limit.

Rosler said: "As long as stays on the 12 percent fat percentage he can eat as much pizza as he wants but when he gets over 12 percent he has a problem with me."

Neal had promised a slice or two for Town's forwards if they hit the net but despite Ash Hunter hitting the post they had to settle for a replay at the King Power stadium.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday January 16 and Neal says he will not be gorging alone on his favourite, a pepperoni, with the takeaways set to be shared with all.

He said: "Papa John's came in and said if I kept a clean sheet every seven and a half minutes they would guarantee us one pizza a week, it ended up a pizza a week for a year.

"Now we will share the codes and stuff round for the lads to use.

"I think (head coach Uwe Rosler) will probably nail us down and make sure we are not eating too much of it!

"But it is nice to attract companies like that on special occasions like this."