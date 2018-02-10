Fleetwood boss Rosler has no plans to leave Town

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says he is staying at Highbury despite speculation linking him to the vacancies at Bradford City and Barnsley.

Rosler is tied down until 2020 at Town and when asked if he is staying put despite the interest from Town’s fellow League One side City and Championship side the Tykes he simply answered: “Yes.”

He celebrated his 100th competitive game at the club with a 3-2 defeat in the Checkatrade Trophy at Yeovil Town.

It was Town’s fifth straight defeat in all competitions and, when asked if he would be at Highbury for another 100 games, Rosler joked: “I don’t know about that! We need to start winning again soon! But my intention (to stay) is clear.”

Town have lost their last three league games, suffering defeats to Blackburn Rovers, Gillingham and Scunthorpe United.

And Rosler says they are realistic about their situation as they find themselves four points clear of the drop zone heading to second-bottom Rochdale.

He said: “We have to face reality and when you face it and not live in denial; that is the best way to push on again.

“That is why what I tell to the players, we have to accept reality and go from there.”