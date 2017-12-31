Fleetwood boss Rosler happy with Glendon's winning football

George Glendon is about to celebrate a year since sealing a permanent move to Highbury and head coach Uwe Rosler praised the midfield maestro for his continued improvement.

Glendon tore through Bury's defence to tee-up Ash Hunter for Town's first goal in Saturday's 2-0 win.

Devante Cole added the second in the 47th minute to secure the points and send Town back up to the top half of the League One table into 11th.

Though it was Glendon who secured the Gazette's man of the match award for his display in the middle of the aprk.

Glendon, 22, has come a long way since his baptism of fire in the 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in November 2016.

That day he replaced the experienced Jimmy Ryan and has been a fixture of Town's midfield ever since.

Ryan's injury ruled him out for the rest of that historic 2016-17 season with Glendon cementing his spot in the middle of the park.

Last January he turned his loan move from Manchester City into a permanent switch and Rosler praised him for his performance at Bury and throughout this season.

He said: "George Glendon is one of the most improved players this season, he has played really well.

"He added to his game the competitiveness and he is playing winning football, league football.

"Add to that his technical and tactical ability and I am very happy to have Glenno and with the way he played.

"It was just another good game from him."

Now Glendon and Town's other young stars are preparing for a quick-fire turnaround with just 48 hours between their Saturday win at Bury and tomorrow's New Year's Day fixture with Bradford.

And Rosler says it is a good learning curve for his young side, though he says changes will be made after naming an unchanged line-up fro the last two wins at Oldham and Bury.

He said: "This young group, those players out there have never played a Christmas period as a starter.

"We talking about Glenno, Devante Cole, Ash Hunter, Wes Burns, Lewie Coyle, the majority of our team and that is for them something completely new to play on Saturday and then two days later.

"I think with a win at Bury with two wins on the back of that with a good recovery programme I think we will be alright.

"It is a new experience for us and I'm looking forward to how we are dealing with that challenge because it is a challenge.

"There will be changes, I don't know how many, but that is how it is over Christmas.

"It has to be a squad game."

The Cod Army travelled in their numbers for the games at Oldham and Bury and Rosler hopes that win at Bury made their day.

Now Rolser's men return to Highbury tomorrow hopeful to get back to winning ways at home after back-to-back home losses to Peterborough and Gillingham.

He said: "I felt we were very well supported at Oldham and that there was a lot of positivity throughout the game from the start when it was 0-0.

"The same on Saturday.

"I felt the symbiosis between us and the fans was really good and I think we hopefully made their day."