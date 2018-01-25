Fleetwood boss Rosler happy to have McAleny back in the goals

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says Conor McAleny’s goal was a reward for all his hard work in recovering from injury.

McAleny joined Town from Everton in the summer and made a lightning quick start to his Town career, netting twice on the opening day.

Since then he has been hampered by a niggling ankle injury, though he marked his third comeback from that knock with a goal in the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last Saturday.

Now, as he heads to Gillingham with six strikers at his disposal, Rosler praised McAleny for his impact as he competes for a starting spot.

Rosler said: “I think it will do him the world of good, he had to go through a hard time and I think that is his reward now, back on the pitch, scoring an important goal.

“He was instrumental that we played really well in the second half when we went toe to toe with Blackburn.

“I’m happy for him, he looked sharp, he looked confident, committed and the reward he put in through his rehabilitation with the fitness coach was the goal.”