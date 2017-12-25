Fleetwood boss Rosler hails wounded warrior Bolger's fighting spirit

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler praised defender Cian Bolger for his fighting spirit as the defender faces a late assessment ahead of the Boxing Day clash at Oldham.

Bolger, 25, left the pitch with blood pouring from his face in Town's 2-0 defeat to Gillingham on Friday night.

The centre back picked up that facial injury going for a header as he gave his all to try and get Town back in the game.

He has had stitches to that wound and Rosler praised the defender for putting his body on the line ahead of the Boundary Park clash.

He said: "Cian got a big cut and that shows how committed he is to the cause, he went in there, that sort of attitude we need in this situation.

"That is the sort of mentality that we need that we are going in those duals risking our health to make sure that we are coming out of the end as winners.

"I admire Cian for that when he puts his body on the line.

"He got a big cut, stitches has been made with him and he will be assessed on match day."

Town face a festive fixture jam of three games in the space of eight days with a trip to Bury and home clash with Bradford following that Oldham game.

Rosler says the lack of travelling this Christmas is a boost as they head to 16th-placed Oldham.

The Latics are level on points with Rosler's side but Town are 15th due to a superior goal difference and due to that close proximity the German says Town need a result tomorrow.

He said: "Oldham are a team in our region.

"They are a team where we have to get a result.

"It is an important game, a very important game like every game.

"We need to be mentally right, that is the most important thing, get that disappointment behind us, we are professionals, it is part of our jobs to deal with highs and lows, the better we can do that then the better position we are in to get a result.

"They tested us last year but we can test them as well because we have good options.

"Oldham are in our region and similar points like we have and it is important that we get a result there."

And Rosler says changes will be made to the team that started against Gillignham with both Ash Hunter and Jack Sowerby impressing off the bench.

Rosler said: "There will be some changes made in our team I can tell you that.

"Who that will be I can't tell you.

"Hopefully the players who are coming in can grab their chance."

The Oldham clash is a North West derby and Rosler hopes the fans travel in their numbers to cheer his men on.

He said: "Boxing Day is a traditional day.

"It is one of the fixtures when they come out in the summer that you look at first and where you are on Boxing Day.

"It is a traditional day in English football, normally a lot of people are going to the football on that day and I hope despite the disappointing results we had against Gillingham that people are taking the short trip to Greater Manchester and Oldham to support us because the players appreciate that.

"They need that, they give a few more confidence the more people you see and for us it is massively important."