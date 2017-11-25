Fleetwood boss Rosler hails skipper Pond after Town's 0-0 derby day draw with Blackpool

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler hailed club captain Nathan Pond for his talismanic performance in Town's 0-0 draw over local rivals Blackpool.

Pond, 32, has risen through the divisions with Fleetwood and six promotions later he is the only player to have played in all four competitive Fylde coast derbies as he recovered from a knock to help Town bounce back from a 4-2 defeat at Walsall to keep a clean sheet in front of a packed house at Highbury.

Pond's return to the side was one of five changes that Rosler made to the side that lost at Walsall with Pond, George Glendon, Devante Cole, Wes Burns and Jack Sowerby coming in for Baily Cargill, Aiden O'Neill, Ash Hunter, Godswill Ekpolo and Markus Schwabl.

Lewie Coyle's suspension from his red card at Chorley had ended but he was not fit enough to feature due to a hand injury.

Rosler praised Pond, who played his 478th game for the club for a true captain's performance as he out-muscled Blackpool striker Kyle Vassell in a game of limited chances as he played his first game since the 2-1 FA Cup win at Chorley at the start of the month.

He said: "When Nathan is in the team we obviously play a different type of football, he left so much space behind him and one versus one with Vassell and we had the stamina pace and strength to keep us 10-15 meters up the pitch which was so crucial to press so high.

I have massive respect for him when he was asked to play under difficult circumstances especially last Tuesday and we needed outstanding performances from our big players and that is what we got from Nathan.

"There is a massive thank you from me to him because he never sulked when he was not in the team, he acted like a true captain and on Saturday he showed how valuable he is to our football club."

Rosler was sent off in injury time due to his reaction to some of the referees decisions but when asked about the incident the German just said he had gone to the toilet and that is why he went down the tunnel earlier than normal.

On the pitch the big chance of the game fell to Sean Longstaff who was thwarted by Alex Cairns after sprinting one on one in the 41st minute.

And Bowyer says the fact his keeper Ryan Allsop had nothing to do shows his side's dominance.

The Seasiders are holding their own in League One after promotion from League Two with the two sides level on 27 points but with Bowyer's side 10th just above 11th-placed Town due to goal difference.

But Bowyer bemoaned the windy conditions.

He said: "I think the conditions played a massive part and affected what potentially was supposed to be a real good game of football and it does have an impact but you have to deal with them.

"Their goalkeeper has made a hell of a save from Sean Longstaff when he is clean through and our goalkeeper has not made a save away from home.

Really positive for us but I think the game lacked a bit of quality due to the conditions.

"Don't forget this Fleetwood side were in the play-offs last year and they strengthened in the summer so for us to come here and get a clean sheet "I'm delighted with that and the way we went about that."