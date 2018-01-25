Fleetwood boss Rosler explains end of Cargill loan spell

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has lifted the lid on the departure of Bournemouth loanee Baily Cargill.

Cargill, 22, was recalled by the Premier League club this week and immediately sent out on loan to Scottish club Partick Thistle.

The defender made 18 appearances for Town but had not featured in League One for Town since the 2-0 defeat to Gillingham five weeks ago.

After that game, Town switched from 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3 formation for the 2-1 win at Oldham.

Rosler says that switch from three to two centre-halves meant he could not guarantee Cargill regular playing time, hence the recall and the end of what was planned as a season-long loan.

But Rosler wished the defender all the best and says both parties learned from his loan spell.

He said: “We wish him all the best. He came here from Bournemouth, another young player who had not played week in, week out and it is always important in how you start.

“He just came here on the back of a three-week hamstring injury and what made his start a little bit more challenging and difficult.

“He got better, no question about it.

“Obviously since we went back to two central defenders he found it hard to get regular playing time.

“The only reason we are getting such a talented player from a Premier League club is to more or less guarantee them regular playing time.

“We could not guarantee that anymore and I think it was the logical consequence for Bournemouth to protect their asset by recalling him and I personally wish him all the very best.

“I learned a lot from him and he learned a lot from us about what is needed to play week in, week out in league football. Ge is going to Partick Thistle, where I am 100 per cent sure he will make a good impression.”,