Fleetwood boss Rosler: Cod Army can be the 12th man against Blackburn Rovers

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler wants the Cod Army to be the 12th man once again in Town's Lancashire derby with Blackburn Rovers at Highbury tomorrow.

Rosler was proud of the 760 fans who made the trip to Leicester City's King Power stadium despite watching his side fall to a 2-0, FA Cup defeat.

That was Town's biggest away following of the season and now, as they prepare to host third-placed Blackburn, Rosler wants that Leicester spirit to continue on Saturday.

With Blackburn bringing 1,125 fans, there is set to be another big crowd at Highbury.

Rosler said: It will be a hard game for us; it is difficult to predict the outcome.

"We need to be at our best and make up that disadvantage of a midweek game with solutions; with enormous endeavour and hard work.

"To get a result we need the supporters tomorrow because I think the game will be difficult for us.