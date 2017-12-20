Fleetwood boss Rosler: Christmas visits to hospice and hospital put things in perspective

Christmas came early for a number of poorly youngsters across the Fylde coast as Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler and his first team squad spread some festive cheer this afternoon.

Town might have gifted Peterborough two late goals to lose 3-2 on the pitch on Sunday but off the pitch Rolser’s men were also in a charitable mood as they took time out from preparing for Friday’s 7pm home clash with Gillingham by giving back to the community.

Players and staff from Fleetwood Town FC paid a festive visit to Brian House children's hospice in Bispham. Bobby Grant plays with Lana Driver. PIC BY ROB LOCK 20-12-2017

The first team and management staff from the League One club visited Brian House Children’s Hospice and Blackpool Victoria Hospital and brought smiles to the faces of many ill youngsters who might have to spend this Christmas in hospital.

And they did not arrive at Bispham based Brian House empty handed as they handed out Christmas goodie bags filled with signed footballs, scarfs and selection boxes for the children.

Last year Town midfielder Bobby Grant organised a whip round for the hospice and once again the players and staff forked into their own pockets to add a charitable donation in the hundreds to Brian House.

And head coach Rosler says the visits puts everything in perspective.

Players and staff from Fleetwood Town FC paid a festive visit to Brian House children's hospice in Bispham. Fleetwood manager Uwe Rosler meets Lana Driver. PIC BY ROB LOCK 20-12-2017

He said: “I think it’s always important that we give something back. It brings things into perspective and I think it’s very important we support the people who need support and I’m very happy to be here.

“We come here and give some presents out before Christmas. Hopefully we can ease their worries a little bit and help them to recover quick.

“It’s good that our football club have close ties to the children’s hospital wards, also to the hospice. It’s our duty and we happily do it. If we can put smiles on the kids faces, it makes everybody happy. It puts things into perspective and we can learn a few things from this.”

The players were given a tour of the facilities by staff at the hospice and joined the children in the arts and crafts room for some Christmas tree decorating.

Players and staff from Fleetwood Town FC paid a festive visit to Brian House children's hospice in Bispham. Emma Padgett shows one of the bedrooms to Conor McAleny, Chris Neal, Jordy Hiwula and Fleetwood manager Uwe Rosler. PIC BY ROB LOCK 20-12-2017

Afterwards, a second group of first team players traveled down the road to Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Children’s Ward, to have a tour around and give out some presents to the children there.

And keeper Alex Cairns says the most important thing is putting a smile on the faces of the children and their families.

He said: “As a community, we are all in it together and it’s honestly nice to see everyone come together and I feel like we’ve got a good group of lads here that will share their personal experiences as well. Hopefully we can give the families and parents, something to put a smile on their faces, and on the kids’, faces as well.

“We’ve got to look at ourselves and think that we are very lucky. Looking at the children, and what they are going through, the smiles on their faces brightens your day up a little bit. I love coming and putting smiles on faces, and engage in conversation. We have just a nice chat with a little girl who has been to a couple of games for Fleetwood and she was really happy to see us all.”

Players and staff from Fleetwood Town FC paid a festive visit to Brian House children's hospice in Bispham. Bobby Grant offers big Fleetwood FC fan Lana Driver a choice of chocolate. PIC BY ROB LOCK 20-12-2017

Players and staff from Fleetwood Town FC paid a festive visit to Brian House children's hospice in Bispham. Ashley Eastham gives Esme a hand with her Christmas craft. PIC BY ROB LOCK 20-12-2017