Fleetwood boss Rosler: Blackburn Rovers have a bid in for Amari'i Bell but Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle is staying put

They have a bid on the table from Blackburn Rovers for Amari’i Bell but Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says their other full-back, Leeds United loanee, Lewie Coyle is staying put.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen said he would discuss the possibility of recalling right-back Coyle from Fleetwood Town with director of football Victor Orta after an injury to Luke Ayling.

Ayling is out for the rest of the season after injuring his ankle in Leeds’ New Year’s Day clash with Nottingham Forest.

Coyle is on a season-long loan deal at Town but the Championship side do have a recall clause and could pull him back to Elland Road anytime this month.

But Rosler, who admitted the club have a bid on the table from fellow League One side Blackburn Rovers for their other full-back Amari’i Bell, says that they have not heard anything from Leeds about a recall and that he is planning for the rest of the season with Coyle. Rosler said: “We have not heard anything.”

Coyle, Bell and another of Town’s in-demand players, 12-goal forward Devante Cole, all featured in Fleetwood’s 2-1 win at Southend United on Saturday, despite speculation surrounding their futures.

One player who did not feature was midfielder George Glendon.

Glendon, 22, was cleared of rape at Grimsby Crown Court on Thursday.

A jury found Glendon not guilty of raping a teenager in February 2016, when he was an academy player at Manchester City.

Rosler says that the midfielder is back training and will feature in the FA Cup replay at Leicester on Tuesday night.

The head coach said: “I have never been in that situation but I assume that going through what he has had to go through is unbelievable.

“All your life is on the line. I was asking him and we had an agreement that it was better for him to concentrate on Tuesday. He trained on Saturday.”