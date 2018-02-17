Fleetwood boss Rosler apologises to fans

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler issued an apology to the fans after a 3-0 defeat at Doncaster saw his side lose their seventh game in a row.

Rosler's side are just outside the drop zone due to their superior goal difference after defeat at Doncaster saw them slip to level on points with 21st-placed Oldham.

Alex Kiwomya's 15th minute effort and a Tom Anderson double felled Fleetwood.

And Rosler takes full responsibility for the defeat and this current seven game losing spree as he apologised to the 144 Fleetwood fans who made the trip.

He said: "I personally apologise for the result.

"I personally apologise for the run of results we have lately.

"I am the leader and i take that responsibility on my shoulders.

"I thank the supporters, that is why I went over to them at the final whistle to thank them for their effort to come here.

"To come here they support me, they support the team, when we losing 3-0 of course I understand they are very disappointed."

Town's downfall was once again due to sloppy defending across the board, a fragility on set-pieces and goalkeeping errors by Alex Cairns.

Rosler says Town's inability to do the basics cost them once and and that is disappointing.

Though he refused to point the finger saying they win as a team and lose as a team.

Though now with Town knee deep in a relegation battle Rosler's own future as Fleetwood boss in under threat.

And he says the players need to start thinking about their futures as he plans changes for Tuesday's game against Portsmouth, if he is still at the helm.

Speaking on the game he said: "I saw beginning of the game very good, they had no chance to break us down, they looked very nervous and we looked better with Ash Hunter on the left, we threatened them more.

"But we have players that do not do the basics right, we coach the basics every single day.

"What you should normally do at this level what we do on throw ins, and how we close perople down on throws, normally on this level that is a given.

but still we are doing it wrong, the manner the goals came in in the first half is disappointing.

"After we went 1-0 down you could see the confidence went out of the team because of the run we are on.

"Senior players are not having more level of confidence holding for longer, that is disappointing.

"In the end the third goal shows where we are and the manner it came.

you cannot top that naivety now, the players have to think about their own futures now but I will not go into that trap and try to blame anyone.

"We win as a team and lose as a team."