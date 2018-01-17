Fleetwood boss Rosler: Agreement in place with Blackburn for Bell - now it is up to him

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says defender Amari'i Bell's future is in his own hands, with an agreement in place between Town and fellow League One side Blackburn Rovers.

The Gazette understands that Fleetwood and Blackburn have agreed a deal for Bell, 23, but the left-back is yet to decide whether to stick or twist.

That agreement between the two clubs has been in place since before Fleetwood's League One win at Southend on Saturday.

Bell played the full 90 at Roots Hall and another 90 in Tuesday's FA Cup third round replay defeat at Premier League side Leicester City.

But as Town prepare to play Rovers on Saturday, Rosler confirmed that everything had been agreed between the two clubs and that now it is up to Bell to decide.

Bell's Town contract runs out in the summer and it is no secret that he is not planning on signing a fresh deal, meaning Town are willing to cash in this month rather than lose him for free.

But despite the agreement between the clubs, Bell has not decided where his future lies, with another two weeks left of this transfer window.

Rosler said: "The only thing I can say in general is that there is an agreement in place between the clubs.

"It is now up to Amari'i Bell.

"There is an agreement there."