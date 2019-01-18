Fleetwood boss Joey Barton can't wait for transfer window to close

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says he will be delighted when the transfer window ends and he knows which players are at his disposal for the rest of the campaign.

Centre-half Cian Bolger became the latest player to depart Highbury on Thursday, joining League Two side Lincoln City.

The centre-half follows Bobby Grant and Chris Long in leaving the club this month, while Kyle Dempsey has joined Peterborough on loan and Joe Maguire has extended his loan at Crawley.

Ashley Nadesan has returned from his loan spell at Carlisle, making his first League One start in last Saturday’s draw with Oxford.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby is also set to return from his loan spell with Carlisle, now managed by ex-Town boss Steven Pressley, at the end of the month.

And as Town prepare to visit Rochdale on Saturday Barton just wants January to end, so he knows exactly what he has got to work with.

The Town boss said: “I will be delighted when the January window closes and you know who is here and who is not here because it is a weird time.

“You have got players who are like, ‘Am I here? Am I not?’ Also some of the players that are here think you will bring players in.

“So the sooner it gets closed and we can start working towards were we want to be, the better.”