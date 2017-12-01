Fleetwood boss calls for Cod Army to lead charge in FA Cup

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler wants the Cod Army to roar his men on to the third round of the FA Cup.

Town host Southern Premier Division side Hereford at Highbury tomorrow, when the non-league side are expected to bring more than 1,000 fans.

It will be another big away support following Saturday’s derby draw with Blackpool, which saw more than 5,000 pack Highbury.

The atmosphere, if not the game, was electric and Rosler wants the fans to keep working with his players to help them reach the third round for only the third time in their history.

He said: “We have a chance to go to the third round. We need a seven or eight out of 10 performance from everyone, including our supporters.

“I see us always as a group, who sit together in a boat. We are all going in the right direction and we need the supporters.

“Against Blackpool the atmosphere was terrific. The symbiosis between the players and the crowd was very good and I hope we can do that again.”

Town gave a solid defensive display against the Seasiders but couldn’t muster a shot on target, the third time in four games they have failed to score.

Rosler believes the goals will flow again and said: “Until a few games ago we were the third-best team in the league for scoring. We are not overnight a team who have problems offensively.

“It is important to get it right on the day. It is always a balance between what we do without the ball and with it.

“Since I came to the club we have been very good without the ball, showing a very strong mentality, not being fazed by not having the ball, forcing mistakes and then breaking quick. We need to get those qualities back in every game.”

We had games where we really passed the ball well – MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers – so we need to get it right on the day.”

Rosler hopes Town’s ability to play fast- flowing football will not be affected by the weather tomorrow.

He added: “I know Hereford will try to make the game physical and scrappy. Ours is not the biggest pitch in the league, so there will be physical contact all over the pitch and we need to stand up to it.”

“The wind has been a big issue in recent home games. Conditions have not suited (us) very often.

“So far this season our pitch has held up really well – compliment to the ground staff. We need to make sure we use that to our advantage.”