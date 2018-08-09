Fleetwood boss Barton not ruling out exits this deadline day

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has not ruled out any exits today but says he won’t play his last transfer card until after the window closes at 5pm today.

Town are determined to keep hold of their star men, with interest from the Championship in defender Cian Bolger, midfielder Kyle Dempsey and keeper Alex Cairns reported throughout the summer.

Barton says the club will assess any bid for any player but insists any exits would be on Town’s terms.

However, when it comes to additions there is set to be no more permanent signings, with Barton keen to add another loanee to the four he already has.

Speaking about the market, he said: “It is stuff that is out of my control.

“If it is the right deal for the club, everybody in football is aware that players do have a market value. And if you are a club like Fleetwood, you have to balance your books and balance the accounts accordingly.

“I think if somebody came and offered us something for a player we would have to consider it no matter what stage it came in at.

“You’d have to weigh up the pros and cons – whether it leaves you short, do you have time to replace anyone, have you got someone who can cover it internally?

“I expect it to be relatively quiet.

“We do have one loan slot available. Obviously that opens up after 5pm today because everyone who is trying to get out on a permanent then only has the loan option.

“We are mindful that we will use that at some point.”

And for Barton, the lack of Sky Sports cameras at Poolfoot Farm today shows it will be a quiet day.

The cameras have arrived for all his previous press conferences but there was not a yellow tie in sight when he addressed the media this morning.

Barton said: “The fact that we have not got any Sky Sports cameras outside says it is going to be relatively quiet at Fleetwood!

“I’m surmising they will be popping up all over the country waiting for the madness to kick off but we expect it to be relatively quiet.

“We are happy with the group we have got here and we have been supported by the club.

“We look forward to getting into training and giving a good account of ourselves at Oxford.”