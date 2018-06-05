Fleetwood add new upfront payment options for Onward Card after rethink

Fleetwood Town fans will be able to buy the club’s new take on a season ticket by cash or card following a rethink.

The new Onward Card, which replaces the traditional season ticket, was launched last week but divided opinion among supporters as the only payment option involved entering into a direct debit agreement with a finance company.

The Onward Card has been available since Friday, and despite the club reporting a high number of sales it has agreed to add two additional payment methods, which will be available from 9am this Friday.

The club says it has listened to fans, who will now be able to pay for the Onward Card up front by cash or credit/debit card.

However, those paying by cash will be charged an administration fee of £30 (£15 for under-16s).

Those paying up front by card will face no extra charges and will be able to renew their Onward Card each summer.

The Onward Card provides access to all 23 home league games and other benefits, including discounts at club outlets and with partner brands.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the only way to purchase the Onward Card was by signing a direct debit contract.

The initial 10-month deal would be followed by a 12-month contract from July 2019, though supporters would have the option to opt out each summer. This method of purchasing the Onward Card remains available.

The club says the scheme was designed to entice new fans, though some supporters were unhappy with the lack of payment options.

Chairman Andy Pilley said: “The ethos of the Onward Card is to provide the best and most affordable options for our loyal fans.

“We spoke to fans following the initial launch and we’re happy to ensure everyone can sign up for a card with the new ways of purchasing.

“Our supporters are very important to us and their opinion matters in everything we do. The club prides itself on being a community club and we’ll always listen to the views of our fans.

“We launched the Onward Card with the complete aim of giving people the chance to spread their payments over a year while supporting the club on an automatic renewal basis, much the same as a gym membership.

“We maintain that purchasing the Onward Card via direct debit really does provide the best value for our fans, with absolutely no administration fees or interest charges.

“This is quite simply about getting more people engaged with our wonderful club as we grow from strength to strength and we will continue to encourage our fans to become Onward Card holders as we celebrate the town’s motto and move Onward Together.

“This season is going to be very exciting. Our new manager Joey Barton has started work this week and there is a huge buzz around the club.

“We want to see more and more people at Highbury Stadium week in, week out. Cod Army supporters are incredibly loyal and we look forward to seeing that support grow.”

Existing season ticket holders have until 5pm on Monday June 18 to secure their seats by purchasing an Onward Card. All remaining seats will go on general sale after that date.

Onward Cards are available at the club shop ( 01253 775080) and online at www.ftfcstore.com