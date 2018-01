Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick takes a look at the key talking points from Town's narrow defeat to promotion favourites Blackburn Rovers.

Conor McAleny is back in the goals, there is competition up front with Town keeping that super-sub stat crown netting from the bench once again, Lewie Coyle is thriving now there is competition at right back but Town need to replace Amari'i Bell fast and does Rosler have another big decision to make in regards to his keeper for the Gillingham game?