Fleetwood 0 Walsall 0: Match report

The TV cameras might have rocked up to Highbury but Fleetwood Town and Walsall shunned the limelight with a lacklustre 0-0 draw.

The chances were there but both sides lacked a cutting edge in the final third a draw a fair reflection of a forgettable affair on the Fylde coast.

Walsall's Josh Ginnelly and Russell Martin wasted chances as Fleetwood Town's defence and shot-stopper Alex Cairns struggled in the air.

Cairns and company struggling with the conditions as the early kick-off and unusual crisp Autumnal weather saw a low sun impacting their vision.

Jason Holt had the best chance for Town, the on-loan Rangers man blasting the ball way over after Nathan Sheron had put the ball on a plate for him.

Ross Wallace acrobatically thundered the ball straight at Roberts at the start of the second half as Fleetwood tried to capitalise on the sun advantage early.

Ash Hunter was thwarted by Nicky Devlin's block as his thunderous effort looked destined to finally break the deadlock.

Walsall substitute Morgan Ferrier nearly won it for the Saddlers, nodding Zeli Ismail's cross from the right just wide of the right post.

Fleetwood might have been the home side but it was Dean Keates' men that asked the questions late on though the game though it was Town who nearly got the reward for their patient play, Madden blasting over Evans' cut back.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Bolger, Husband, Sheron, R Wallace (Biggins, 90), Holt, Hunter (McAleny, 66), Burns (Evans, 60), Madden. Subs: P Jones, Dempsey, Evans, McAleny, R Taylor, Marney.

Walsall: Roberts, Leahy, Dobson, Guthrie, Devlin, Cook, Ismail, Ginnelly, Kinsella, Gordon (Ferrier, 68), Martin. Subs: Dunn, Morris, Johnson, Fitzwater, Wilson, Ronan.