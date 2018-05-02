First impressions so important for new Fleetwood boss warns Nicholson

Fleetwood coach Barry Nicholson has warned the Town players that first impressions count and they have just one more game to put themselves to the for efront of incoming boss Joey Barton’s plans.

Barton, 35, will take over as head coach at Town a month today and has been watching the last few games from the stands.

The last two, the 4-0 home defeat by promoted Wigan and Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Peterborough, were disappointing performances from John Sheridan’s side.

Other results went Town’s way last weekend to make their safety mathematically certain, but Nicholson urged the players to end their three-match losing sequence at home to Walsall on Saturday evening and and make a favourable impression on new boss Barton.

Nicholson said: “That is what we have been trying to tell them – the new manager has been watching probably for the last two or three weeks and it is a big opportunity for the players to stake a claim right away.

“Pre-season will do that for most of them but first impressions are really important and we have been trying to stress that to them.

“It is a big game and we want to finish the season with a win and a good performance in front of our supporters. I think that is the main objective now.”

Saturday's opponents Walsall are also safe following last night's 1-1 draw with Bradford.