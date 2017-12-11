FA YOUTH CUP: Fleetwood 1 Stevenage 5

Fleetwood Town's U18 side failed to etch their names into the clubs history books as they fell to a 5-1 FA Youth Cup third round defeat to Stevenage.

While Town's England U17 World Cup winning keeper Billy Crellin has already cemented his spot in the clubs folklore he could do nothing about all five goals as an Andronicos Gergiou hat-trick fired a clinical Stevenage past Nathan Rooney's men.

Fleetwood Town's U18 side hosted Stevenage in the FA Youth Cup at Highbury. Photo credit: Stefan Willoughby.

Town have never reached the fourth round of the competition and will have to wait another year to make history, as it could have been a different story had Town taken their chance.

Town had the first meaningful attack and it came from some power through the middle as Ben Unsworth's strong tackling lead to a chance for Bishop but his low drive batted away by the keeper and just misses O'Halleron on the follow up

Fleetwood dominated possession but could not find an end product in the final third whereas Stevenage did not have as much time on the ball but looked sharper in the final third in the opening 20 minutes as they tested Town's U17 World Cup winner Billy Crellin though he was up to the task.

And Fleetwood were nearly the architects of their own downfall as Ben Donnelly Blackburn spectacularly diverted a Stevenage ball in from the left onto the bar and just out for a corner.

Fleetwood Town's U18 side hosted Stevenage in the FA Youth Cup at Highbury. Photo credit: Stefan Willoughby.

Town had looked the better side but much like the first team at the moment they could not find a cutting edge in front of goal and were punished just before the break.

Markus Gouldbourne sped past his man and his strike was too hot for Crellin to handle as he batted it back into the Stevenage man's path. He took a touch and was felled by a recovering Town player with referee L Smith rightly pointing at the spot.

Crellin guessed the right way and got a touch to the ball but it was not enough to stop Andronicos Georgiou's strike flying into the bottom right corner in the 38th minute.

That goal gave Stevenage confidence with Joe Leslie outpacing his man on the left to get half a yard before skimming the ball over Crellin's bar. Though Town were not down and out with Dodd's angled effort blocked out for a corner.

Stevenage should have doubled their lead just minutes into the second half as Gouldbourne raced clear on the right flank but his effort crashed into the left stick and out to safety.

But Fleetwood were also guilty of wasting their own opportunities as Stevenage keeper Nathan Harness was given a reprieve by Town. The keeper was caught in no man's land by Sam O'Halleron just outside the box but he could only arrow the ball past the left stick with the goal at his mercy.

Stevenage had the ball pinging round Town's but after Kransniqi's effort was well saved by Crellin Gergiou eventually curled the ball over the bar.

That was the start of a big spell of pressure by the visitors as after they had hit the woodwork again through an O'Keefe header they finally got their second as Krasniqi broke and rolled the ball past Crellin.

But Town should have set up a tasty final 15 minutes as the ball broke to Makepeace unmarked just outside the six yard box though he tamely fired straight at the keeper as Fleetwood wasted another golden opportunity.

And Town were made to rue that miss as Georgiou steamed up the other end to make it three and out the game to bed in the 74th minute.

To their credit Nathan Rooney's men kept going with Dodd just chipping the ball over the bar and they finally got the reward for their endeavour when Donnelly-Blackburn bundled home Rydel's set-piece in the 82nd minute.

Town nearly set up a grand stand finish as the ball dropped to Dodd in the box but his effort crashed into a blue shirt and flew to safety.

Shrewsbury were clinical though and they once again surged up the other end with substitute Smyth crashing the ball home in the 87th minute.

Fleetwood had an effort tipped over by Harness in injury time but the clinical Georgiou had the last say to complete his hat-trick with a low drive just before the final whistle.

Fleetwood: Crellin, Kerrigan, Donnelly-Blackburn, Bani, Unsworth, Mashigo (Williams, 62), Bishop, Dodd, Makepeace (Bridge, 83), O'Halleron, Rydel. Subs not used: Turner, Finlayson, Hill.

Stevenage: Harness, Mensah, O’Keefe, Wilmot, Omar (Fernandez, 90), Leslie, Trialist, Taylor, Gouldbourne (Smyth, 75) Krasniqi, Georgiou Subs: Payne, Draper, Moriarty.