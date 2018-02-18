EXCLUSIVE: Former Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler's parting message to the fans

Uwe Rosler has issued a parting message to the Cod Army as his reign as Fleetwood Town boss ends: thank you for the memories and the support.

Rosler was sacked on Saturday night after Town slipped to their seventh straight defeat at Doncaster.

That 3-0 loss meant goal difference alone is now keeping Fleetwood above the League One relegation zone.

That was enough for chairman Andy Pilley to make the decision to end Rosler’s stint as head coach after little over 18 months.

The German took over from Steven Pressley in the summer of 2016 and nearly guided Fleetwood to the Championship last term.

Rosler steered Fleetwood to their highest-ever League One position (fourth) and points tally (82) as they just missed out on automatic promotion on the final day, then lost their play-off semi-final to Bradford City.

But this season Town have been unable to rediscover that form, and with 14 games to go Rosler has paid the price.

It is the memories of last term that will stick with Rosler. And the former Brentford, Leeds and Wigan boss says he saw his exit coming and bade farewell to the Cod Army at the final whistle.

Speaking exclusively to the Gazette, he said: “On Saturday I went over to the crowd to more or less say goodbye because I could see it coming.

“Thank you very much.

“We achieved some incredible highs together and we will have some really good memories of Fleetwood Town Football Club but also of the Cod Army. I thank them for the support I got.

“They always treated me fairly. I wish them all the very best.”

Rosler declined to comment on what went wrong this term but says he hopes the club avoids relegation.

He added: “I just need to have a break, have time to reflect a little bit.

“I wish the team and the club all the very best for the coming weeks, that they stay over the line and make sure they keep League One status.”

The Gazette understands the decision to dismiss Rosler was not premeditated but was a reaction to the game at Doncaster.

Fleetwood do not have a replacement lined up and are actively hunting one. Rosler’s successor would take on his head coach’s role and work within Town’s current structure with a technical director.

That may not appeal to managers like Phil Brown and Stuart McCall, who are not high on Fleetwood’s wish-list despite being prominent in the early betting.

First team coach Barry Nicholson has his chance to stake a claim for that head coach role.

The Scot has taken on the role of caretaker and will be in charge for the visit of Portsmouth on Tuesday, assisted by goalkeeping coach David Lucas.

Rosler’s assistant head coach Rob Kelly remains at the club but will not be taking charge of the first team.