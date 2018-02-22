Ex-McDonalds man Nadesan loving it at Carlisle

He stopped flipping burgers in the summer of 2016 to pursue his footballing dream – and now Fleetwood Town striker Ashley Nadesan is proving what he can do when given a chance as he netted his first Football League goals for Carlisle United.

After making just one five-minute cameo off the bench for Fleetwood, Nadesan joined the League Two side on loan until the end of the season and scored twice in their 3-1 win at Barnet on Tuesday.

The forward (pictured) has impressed for Paul Murray’s development squad at Fleetwood before getting the January move to Carlisle.

Nadesan, who gave up his job at McDonald’s to gamble on a career in full-time football at Town, is proving he can make it at Football League level with two goals and two assists so far.

“I felt it was a huge step but one I knew that I could take,” Nadesan said after the Cumbrians’ victory at Barnet.

“I knew I had to show what I was capable of – get my name out there, push Carlisle up the table and hopefully into those play-offs.

“The main thing is showing everybody what I’m about – scoring goals, assists, link-up play, helping defend if I need to, win headers, and making the crowd happy.

“The management staff have welcomed me in, the players have been a great laugh, there’s so much banter around, and they’re making me feel welcome.

“In training I’m learning new things every day.

“Personally, it’s unreal – two goals and two assists in the last three games, but the main thing is the three points and pushing Carlisle up the table.

“The manager (Keith Curle) just told me to go on, give enthusiasm and effort, run the channels, run them ragged and try to turn the game around.

“I was probably put on just to try and create chances, get a few shots off, but never imagined I’d score two.”

“To quieten the Barnet crowd, get the equaliser and make our fans happy - from that point we felt we could get back into the game and it was an unreal feeling.

“You could see the game changing straight away.

“The effort, the enthusiasm, every player on the pitch put an extra 10 per cent in and it showed with the result in the end.”

The front man is hoping to help extend 12th-placed United’s two-game winning spell at Yeovil Town this weekend and further cut their seven-point gap to the play-offs places.

“We’re not thinking of anything apart from three points to come back with us – that’s the mentality,” he said.