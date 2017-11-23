Ex-Fleetwood assistant Lucketti bags Bury role

Ex-Fleetwood Town assistant manager Chris Lucketti has taken on his first managerial role at Bury.

Lucketti had left Fleetwood last summer to team up with former Town boss Graham Alexander at Scunthorpe United.

The 46-year-old made the switch from Highbury to Glanford Park in June 2016 when Steven Pressley was still at the helm.

He then helped steer the Iron to a third-placed finish in League One last season with Uwe Rosler, who took over from Pressley in August 2016, guiding Town side to fourth place.

Lucketti had taken temporary charge at Town in October 2015 when Alexander was sacked but returned to assistant duties when Pressley arrived.

Now the former Huddersfield and PNE centre-half has taken the reins after the departure of Lee Clark at the end of October.

It is a baptism of fire for Lucketti in his first managerial role as he now bids to help Bury beat relegation, starting with a trip to Northampton on Saturday.